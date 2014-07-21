Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joins Bradford on loan

Pickford has represented England at Under-19 level

Bradford City have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old ended last season on loan in League One with Carlisle, making 18 appearances as they failed to avoid relegation.

Pickford, who has yet to make his Black Cats debut, previously had loan spells with Darlington, Alfreton and Burton.

He is the second Sunderland player to sign for the Bantams this summer after midfielder Billy Knott joined in May.