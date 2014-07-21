Women's Super League: Bristol given points in Notts County game

Notts County Ladies play at the same ground as the men's team

Bristol Academy have been awarded three points after Notts County Ladies allegedly failed to find a home venue for their Women's Super League game.

The fixture was due to take place on 29 June but their Meadow Lane ground was not fit for use.

The club claim they found an alternative venue at a non-league stadium in the area but it was not approved by the Football Association.

Notts, who have also been fined £500, said they plan to appeal the decision.

WSL1 standings Played Goal difference Points 1 Birmingham City 7 7 17 2 Chelsea 7 4 14 3 Liverpool Ladies 7 3 12 4 Manchester City 7 -2 9 5 Bristol Academy 6 -1 7 6 Arsenal 7 -4 7 7 Notts County 6 0 6 8 Everton 7 -7 2

Chief executive Luke Negus-Hill said: "I am still in shock that the FA have made such a decision.

"The majority of the clubs in the WSL do not own their own ground and reverse fixtures throughout the year. We ourselves have reversed three games this year alone.

"Bristol, on this occasion, were not able to do so and the pitch at Meadow Lane was sadly not ready to play on.

"The precedent set by the FA here will be interesting and could be detrimental to not only the league, but the development of women's football.

"Next year clubs could become strategic and not offer reversals knowing they will be allocated three points without kicking a ball, should they not be able to find another venue.

"It certainly appears that little thought has gone into that."

The FA have said Notts County have 14 days to appeal against the decision.

Last year's runners-up Bristol are currently fifth in the WSL1 table on seven points, while Notts are one point and two places behind.