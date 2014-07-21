Stephen Henderson: Ex-West Ham goalkeeper signs for Charlton

Henderson has played Championship football for four different clubs

Charlton Athletic have signed goalkeeper Stephen Henderson from West Ham on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old made two appearances in the League Cup for the Hammers, but has played Championship football for Ipswich, Portsmouth, Bristol City and Bournemouth.

Henderson started his career at Aston Villa and has also played on loan for Yeovil, Aldershot, Wycombe and York.

"I'm very excited and can't wait to get started," said Henderson.

"I'm delighted to get it done. It was a pretty sharp move and I'm very happy to be here."

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international - Charlton's eighth signing of the summer - worked with Addicks goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts at Yeovil during the 2010-11 season.