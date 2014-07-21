Leyton Orient set for new sporting director after takeover

Slade has been at Leyton Orient since April 2010

Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade will work with a sporting director next season after a restructure in the wake of Francesco Becchetti's takeover.

Slade said the precise details of the new structure were still to be agreed.

"There's a slight change in structure. It's about getting on, nothing will ever be bigger than the club," he told BBC London 94.9.

"My responsibility is for the football. If I can get help from the owner and sporting director, I'll be delighted."

Becchetti took control of former owner Barry Hearn's 90% stake in the club earlier this month, with the Italian indicating he is willing to back Slade with funds to strengthen his squad.

We came within a penalty shot of going into the Championship and now we need to go a bit better Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade

"In terms of the roles and responsibilities - its early days but they need to be sorted out and structured better than they are at the moment," added Slade, who has been at Orient since April 2010.

"The owner's never had a football club so he's learning and we're learning too."

Slade took Leyton Orient to the play-off final last season, where they lost 4-3 on penalties to Rotherham, and is having to deal with greater expectations from supporters following the takeover.

"We want to improve and move forward," said Slade. "We came within a penalty shot of going into the Championship and now we need to go a bit better than last season and it's not going to be easy.

"The mood's always good because we've got good people in the changing room but we won't know until we start the season how that will affect us.

"But I think they'll dust themselves down, they're a great group and if we can strengthen the squad that will lift us as well.

"We haven't spent too much money so far but we hope that we can attract some quality players.

"In the past I've had to make up the squad with loanees or inexpensive squad players, but this season I'm hoping my whole group are all capable of going in at any stage. If we can add two or three more players then that will help in terms of depth."