England captain Steven Gerrard explains his retirement from international football, saying: "I've had to think of me this time."

The 34-year-old midfielder, who won 114 England caps, made his last appearance for his country as a substitute during the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Gerrard says Liverpool's presence in the Champions League this season was a big factor in his decision.

