BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard: England captain retires from international duty

Gerrard explains England retirement

England captain Steven Gerrard explains his retirement from international football, saying: "I've had to think of me this time."

The 34-year-old midfielder, who won 114 England caps, made his last appearance for his country as a substitute during the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Gerrard says Liverpool's presence in the Champions League this season was a big factor in his decision.

Pictures courtesy of FA TV.

Top videos

Video

Gerrard explains England retirement

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories