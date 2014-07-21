Steven Gerrard: Roy Hodgson & Bryan Robson lead tributes

Media playback is not supported on this device England captain Steven Gerrard explains his retirement from international football

England will miss "fantastic" captain Steven Gerrard after his retirement from international football, says national boss Roy Hodgson.

As a captain he could not have done more for the cause Greg Dyke FA chairman

The Liverpool midfielder, 34, won 114 caps and scored 21 goals, representing his country at six major tournaments.

"We shall miss his leadership qualities as we look ahead with a youthful group," Hodgson said.

Former England captain Bryan Robson, meanwhile, said Gerrard had been a "great servant" to his country.

The former Manchester United midfielder added he does not think there is a "standout candidate" for the captaincy.

Gerrard, whom Hodgson also managed at Anfield, will now assume a "high-profile" ambassadorial role with the Football Association.

The England boss added: "He is an incredible man and fantastic footballer who we have all been blessed to see in an England shirt so often.

"It is never by coincidence that people reach such a staggering figure as 114 caps. It is a mark of his wonderful talent allied to a huge drive and determination to live up to the highest standard."

Hodgson described Gerrard as a "tremendous captain" and an "exceptional role model".

He added: "I wish him all the best in the future, although I know I can count on his continued support and influence as a helpful presence moving forward."

Gerrard led England as captain on 38 occasions, winning 20 of those matches

Robson, who captained England on 65 occasions, told BBC Sport Gerrard would be a "big miss" for the national side.

"It is always a shame when a great player decides to retire from the international scene," said Robson, 57. "But he can look back and say he gave everything for England.

"He has been a fantastic player for England over the years. It is a really difficult call because you want to play for your country, especially if the manager is picking you."

Former England striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "He's been a wonderful servant to his country. A great player who always gave all."

Ex-England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who played alongside Gerrard, wrote: "Good decision by Steven Gerrard, 114 caps - great servant for England."

And another of his former team-mates for club and country, Michael Owen, said on Twitter: "A huge decision and so tough to make. England will miss him."

Gerrard's England career in numbers 114: Number of caps. England's third most-capped player behind Peter Shilton (125) and David Beckham (115) 12: Number of World Cup finals matches he played in, scoring three times 38: Matches as England captain

Ex-England skipper and colleague Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Gerrard has been an incredible player. Surpassing 100 caps is some achievement."

FA chairman Greg Dyke said: "It is sad news but also gives us the opportunity to celebrate a wonderful career; Steven gave everything for England and he will be missed.

"As a captain he could not have done more for the cause. His longevity and determination will see him remembered by everyone as an England great."