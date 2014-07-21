Defender Jimmy Fenlon becomes latest Ross County capture

Fenlon spent two years with AFC Wimbledon

Former AFC Wimbledon defender Jimmy Fenlon has joined Ross County.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after two years at Kingsmeadow, where he began his senior career and made over 40 appearances.

"Glad to sign for Ross County its a new challenge cant wait to start," the Englishman said on Twitter.

And, later, he told the BBC: "I've just got to do what I can when I'm playing in the friendlies and hopefully get a chance on the first day of the season."

Last week, Scottish Premiership County signed Jordi Balk, Tim Dreesen and Ben Frempah, who can all play in defence or midfield.

Goalkeeper Antonio Reguero and forwards Liam Boyce, Joe Cardle and Jake Jervis have also moved to Dingwall this summer.

And manager Derek Adams said: "We've still got more work to do.

"We had 10 signed players from last season, we've signed eight now. We're looking at between 18 and 20 players to get ourselves together.

"We're obviously happy with the progress we're making. We're well on course with getting ready for the start of the season.

"Last season, we started a wee bit slowly. We finished the marathon in a strong position. To finish fifth and seventh over the last two seasons is very good for this club.

"Hopefully we can start the season really well."