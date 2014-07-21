Andre Gray: Brentford striker sets sights on Premier League
Brentford striker Andre Gray says his ambition is to play in the Premier League, having moved from non-league football to the Championship.
Gray scored 30 goals last season as Luton returned to League Two, earning a move to Championship newboys Brentford.
"I was hungry at Luton to get promoted and then to play at a higher level," he told BBC London 94.9.
"Now I want to play regularly in the Championship, score goals and play in the Premier League."
The 23-year-old said he was inspired by the examples of players who have risen from non-league and lower league football to make a mark in the Premier League.
"I've jumped three leagues, it's a massive step," he added.
"I've got a lot of hard work to do. I'm nowhere near the finished article and I've got a lot to improve on. I believe I'm at the right club to do that.
"There's Dwight Gayle and a player like Jamie Vardy is the perfect example. He went to the Championship and it took him a while to get settled but after he did he started scoring and now he's playing in the Premier League next season.
"Hopefully I can replicate that and play in the Premier League as well like he did - there's a lot of people to look up to like Rickie Lambert and Grant Holt. They've gone up through the leagues and that's what I want to do.
"Brentford is the perfect place for me to be at this stage of my career, to get better and develop."