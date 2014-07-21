Andre Gray: Brentford striker sets sights on Premier League

Gray has only ever played four times in the Football League, for Shrewsbury

Brentford striker Andre Gray says his ambition is to play in the Premier League, having moved from non-league football to the Championship.

Gray scored 30 goals last season as Luton returned to League Two, earning a move to Championship newboys Brentford.

Gray has played for England's C team, a side made up of non-league players

"I was hungry at Luton to get promoted and then to play at a higher level," he told BBC London 94.9.

"Now I want to play regularly in the Championship, score goals and play in the Premier League."

The 23-year-old said he was inspired by the examples of players who have risen from non-league and lower league football to make a mark in the Premier League.

"I've jumped three leagues, it's a massive step," he added.

"I've got a lot of hard work to do. I'm nowhere near the finished article and I've got a lot to improve on. I believe I'm at the right club to do that.

"There's Dwight Gayle and a player like Jamie Vardy is the perfect example. He went to the Championship and it took him a while to get settled but after he did he started scoring and now he's playing in the Premier League next season.

"Hopefully I can replicate that and play in the Premier League as well like he did - there's a lot of people to look up to like Rickie Lambert and Grant Holt. They've gone up through the leagues and that's what I want to do.

"Brentford is the perfect place for me to be at this stage of my career, to get better and develop."