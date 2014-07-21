SPFL elects Drysdale and Ferguson to board at AGM

From the section

The Scottish Professional Football League has elected new members to its board at the organisation's annual general meeting.

Raith Rovers director Eric Drysdale and Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson replace Stenhousemuir's Bill Darroch and Les Gray of Hamilton.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster welcomed Drysdale and Ferguson on to the eight-man board.

And he was "confident" both newcomers would make "valuable contributions".

As well as Doncaster and chairman Ralph Topping, Celtic's Eric Riley, Duncan Fraser of Aberdeen, Dundee United's Stephen Thompson and Mike Mulraney of Alloa remain on the board.