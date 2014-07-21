Tom Ince: Hull City move can boost England senior hopes

Tom Ince

Tom Ince hopes his move to Hull City can boost his England chances.

The 22-year-old winger, who has arrived on a two-year contract following the end of his deal at Blackpool, has been capped 14 times at Under-21 level but is yet to receive a senior call-up.

"I've taken the long route (to the top flight) but feel I'm back where I belong," he told BBC Look North.

"This is the next step for me. I have ambitions and dreams to play for my country at the top level."

Ince, who had been a target for Inter Milan, spent the second half of last season playing in the Premier League on loan at Crystal Palace.

The former Liverpool youth-team player added: "It's been a whirlwind summer. The last six months have been a bit up and down but I've finally found my home."

Ince's father Paul was a team-mate of Tigers boss Steve Bruce at Manchester United in the 1990s. The wide player admits Bruce, whose own son Alex is also a Hull player, was a key factor in his decision.

He added: "The key factor was the manager. I have known Steve on a personal level and as a manager. I know what style of football he brings.

"I have good memories of Alex and I playing football in the lounge at Old Trafford. I'm sure it's surreal for the manager to see me back playing football with his son. There's that whole family feeling again."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story