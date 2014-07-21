Steven Gerrard: Retiring captain backs Roy Hodgson to succeed

Steven Gerrard accepts there is a "negative feeling" about the England team but says Roy Hodgson will get it right

Steven Gerrard is convinced Roy Hodgson will lead England to success - though he understands why fans are upset.

On the day he announced his retirement from international football, Gerrard made a point of giving his backing to the manager he worked with at both Liverpool and the national side.

England had a dismal World Cup in Brazil, failing to win a game.

But Gerrard, 34, said: "I'm sure Roy will get the job right. I know things will turn around for the better."

The midfielder, who won the last of his 114 international caps in the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, added: "I know the supporters are upset at the moment.

"I know the players are upset and everyone has an opinion on England at the moment - it's very negative.

"But I'm sure Roy will help making the England supporters proud again and change the way people are looking at this England team.

"He's a fantastic manager and I'm glad the FA have stuck with him.

"He's the man who fulfilled my childhood dream, made me England captain, and I'll always thank him for that."

Gerrard, who won his first cap in a 2-0 win over Ukraine in 2000, has decided to stand down from England duties in order to concentrate on club football at Liverpool.

Gerrard captained England at three major tournaments - two of those under the guidance of Hodgson

He has one eye on the longer-term though, revealing he has "started on the coaching road".

"I've started the C Licence on the coaching side of it," he said.

"I don't know if I want to be a coach, I don't know if I want to be a manager 100%, but what I'm going to do when I hang my boots up completely is something I'm thinking about a lot.

"My relationship with the FA will continue moving forward and I'm sure over the next 20, 30, 40 years, I will work for England again."

Gerrard also says he is willing to advise Hodgson on who should replace him as captain, with Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart among the likely candidates.

"I'm here for advice on the next England captain," Gerrard added. "I'm sure Roy will give it to the right person and I hope they show it the same respect that I have."