Wayne Rooney should be England captain, says Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says Wayne Rooney should replace Steven Gerrard as national team captain.

Gerrard, 34, has quit international football and Eriksson feels 28-year-old Manchester United striker Rooney, who has 95 caps, would be a "good choice".

"He is the right age and he's a very important player for England," the Swede told BBC Radio 5 live.

Ex-England captain Bryan Robson feels Rooney, Joe Hart and Gary Cahill are all contenders for the job.

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart, 27, and Chelsea centre-back Cahill, 28, have 43 and 27 caps respectively.

"As a captain I don't think we have a standout candidate," said Robson, who was capped 90 times between 1980 and 1991.

Player Age Caps Goals Bookings Dismissals Win % Wayne Rooney 28 95 40 10 2 56.8 Joe Hart 27 43 0 0 0 58.1 Gary Cahill 28 27 3 2 0 55.5

"Wayne has captained Manchester United and England. He knows what it's about."

He added: "Hopefully some of the young boys can come through and really prove themselves after the experience of the World Cup and stamp their authority on the England squad.

"But I don't see that now. Really, you have to go to the experienced ones who will play each game, especially with the European Championship coming up.

"Joe Hart, Gary Cahill and Wayne Rooney look like the contenders."

Rooney has captained England twice - in a pre-tournament friendly with Brazil in 2009 and a World Cup qualifier against San Marino in 2012 - as well as having previously had a stint as vice-captain.

"Wayne has proved he is our best player," Robson said. "He leads by example. He works really hard for the team.

"No matter what position the coach wants him to play, Wayne wants to do the job.

"That is a good sign for a captain. If it was Wayne I would have no doubts about him being captain."

