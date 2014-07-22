Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

English Premier League side Southampton have launched a bid to buy Celtic's Fraser Forster, but their £7.5m valuation of the goalkeeper is not enough for the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Runar Kristinsson, manager of Celtic's Champions League qualifying rivals KR Reykjavik, admits he is hoping to use tonight's tie at Murrayfield to help land a job outside his native Iceland. And he says he would fancy a crack at job in Scotland. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod is delighted to be over his health scare

Celtic manager Ronny Deila wants his side to get past Reykjavik with style, warning his players he will not accept a mediocre display even if they progress. (Daily Record)

Deila also admits his transfer plans will be shattered if his side do not reach the group stage of the Champions League. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is on a short-list to become the next manager of South Korea. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock new boy Tope Obadeyi believes he can take the Scottish Premiership by storm this season. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod is determined to make his mark in the game after fearing a mystery virus might end his career. (Various)

Motherwell's Craig Reid is confident his side will get past Stjarnan in Europa League qualifying, despite drawing 2-2 with the Icelandic team at Fir Park in the first leg. (Various)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes the Dons' recent success will make their players targets for other clubs. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Robbie Renwick says there's no chance any of his Scottish swimming team-mates for Glasgow 2014 are dopers. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Open winner Rory McIlroy plans to warm up for his defence of the Claret Jug by playing the Scottish Open again next year. (Daily Star)