West Brom land Liverpool's Andre Wisdom on loan deal

Wisdom helped Derby to the Championship play-off final last season while on loan at the Rams

West Brom have signed England Under-21s defender Andre Wisdom on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Derby last season and helped the club to the Championship play-off final, which they lost to QPR.

Wisdom, who can play at right-back and centre-back, will now travel to Sacramento in California to join West Brom's pre-season training camp.

"He's a versatile lad," said Albion head coach Alan Irvine.

"I've spoken to Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who I've known for a very long time and who I trust implicitly.

"He said Andre would do a good job for us. That was reassuring.

"You want to find out about the person. You can see the player but you want to find out what they are like as a person. Brendan spoke very, very highly about him."