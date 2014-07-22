James Rodriguez: Real Madrid sign Monaco forward

Real Madrid have signed Colombia forward James Rodriguez, the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup, from Monaco for a fee which could reach £71m.

The 23-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot with six goals in five matches in Brazil as Colombia reached the quarter-finals.

Madrid president Florentino Perez said: "He played brilliantly and his goals confirmed his status as one of the best players at the World Cup."

Rodriguez, who had a medical on Tuesday, said joining Real "is a dream come true"

Rodriguez's move is the fourth most expensive transfer of all time after those of new team-mates Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Luis Suarez.

"I am very happy, this is a dream come true. I hope to make people very happy and win a lot of titles here," he said.

The Colombian scored against Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan as they topped Group C before netting twice, one a sublime volley, during the 2-0 last-16 win against Uruguay, which was voted goal of the tournament.

Rodriguez's final goal was a late consolation from the penalty spot as Colombia lost 2-1 to Brazil.

Who is James Rodriguez? Born on 12 July 1991 in Cucuta, Colombia Began career at Envigado, joined Argentine club Banfield in 2009 and moved to Europe with Porto the following year Youngest to win best player award in the Portuguese league, aged 20, in 2012 Won three successive league titles with Porto by age of 21 Moved to Monaco for £38.5m in 2013

The former Porto forward won the Portuguese league three years in a row before joining Monaco last season, where he scored nine goals in 34 Ligue 1 games.

Monaco vice-chairman Vadim Vasilyev said his club had no plans to sell Rodriguez, but were proud to be part of "one of the most significant transfers in football history".

Top five transfers Gareth Bale Tottenham to Real Madrid £85.3m Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United to Real Madrid £80m Luis Suarez Liverpool to Barcelona £75m James Rodriguez Monaco to Real Madrid £71m Kaka AC Milan to Real Madrid £56m

Vasilyev added: "The time came when the solution of a transfer was considered to be the most beneficial solution for all parties."

Madrid made Ronaldo the world's most expensive player when they signed him for £80m from Manchester United in 2009, and eclipsed that with the £85.3m they paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale last summer.

Rodriguez's signing comes less than a week after they signed German World Cup winner Toni Kroos, who moved from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee.