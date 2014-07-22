Sophie Bradley: England and Notts County defender out for season
Notts County Ladies and England defender Sophie Bradley will be out until next year with a knee injury.
The 24-year-old centre-back suffered anterior cruciate damage in the game against Yeovil and is unlikely to return to action until February 2015.
Manager Rick Passmoor told BBC Radio Nottingham: "She's a fantastic leader, so she will be a significant miss."
Notts are already without Ellen White and Anna Green for the rest of the season because of knee injuries.