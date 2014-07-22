Sophie Bradley: England and Notts County defender out for season

Sophie Bradley
Bradley has been capped 26 times by England

Notts County Ladies and England defender Sophie Bradley will be out until next year with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old centre-back suffered anterior cruciate damage in the game against Yeovil and is unlikely to return to action until February 2015.

Manager Rick Passmoor told BBC Radio Nottingham: "She's a fantastic leader, so she will be a significant miss."

Notts are already without Ellen White and Anna Green for the rest of the season because of knee injuries.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story