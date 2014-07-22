Paul Benson signs for Luton Town after Swindon Town release

Benson has 119 career league goals from 301 games

Luton Town have signed striker Paul Benson on a two-year deal following his release by Swindon Town.

The 34-year-old scored 18 times during a loan spell with the Hatters last season, helping John Still's side win the Conference Premier title.

He played under Still at Dagenham until leaving for Charlton in 2010.

"It's good to finally get the contract sorted. I'm looking forward to an exciting season for me and the club," Benson told the club website.

Luton's summer signings Ross Lafayette from Welling United Luke Wilkinson from Dagenham Ricky Miller from Boston Lee Angol from Wycombe (loaned out to Boreham Wood) Andy Drury from Crawley Mark Onyemah from Thurrock Luke Rooney re-signed Charlie Walker from Peacehaven & Telscombe Paul Connolly from Crawley Paul Benson from Swindon Town

"I think we have the players here to really push on and challenge at the right end of the table.

"I've been lucky enough to have been promoted from League Two a couple of times, so I think I know what players are required to do it - and I think we have the quality here to do that."

Luton have also signed non-league pair Mark Onyemah and Charlie Walker on free transfers after successful trials.

Left-back Onyemah, 19, arrives on a two-year deal from Thurrock, where he made 20 appearances last season.

Striker Walker, 24, has agreed an initial one-year deal after scoring 43 goals for Ryman South and Sussex Senior Cup double winners Peacehaven & Telscombe last term.

"Mark's a young boy and I'm pleased with what I've seen but he's still learning and Charlie is an out-and-out goalscorer," said Still.

"There'll be no pressure on either of them to produce straight away. I know what they are capable of and I believe in their potential."