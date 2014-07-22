Simon Heslop: Mansfield sign former Stevenage midfielder

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Simon Heslop on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old played 27 League One games for Stevenage in 2013/14, but was released at the end of the season.

He began his career at Barnsley and had loan spells with six clubs before joining Oxford United for a three-year stint from June 2010.

Heslop, who joined Stevenage last summer, said: "I won't shirk a challenge and I'd like to think I'm decent on the ball."