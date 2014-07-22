Ben Foster: West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper signs new deal

Foster started for England in their World Cup group game against Costa Rica

England goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new four-year contract with West Bromwich Albion.

The 31-year-old initially joined the Baggies on loan before signing a three-year contract in June 2012, and his new deal has an option for a further year.

"It was something I wanted to get sorted as soon as possible. I'm very happy here," said Foster, who was part of England squad at the 2014 World Cup.

"It was a very obvious and easy decision for me and my family."

Foster, who quit the national team for two years in 2011, played for England in the goalless draw against Costa Rica at the World Cup.

He had played for Stoke City, Manchester United and Birmingham City as well as having several loan spells at other clubs before arriving at The Hawthorns.

"Ben is an extremely important player for us - both on and off the pitch," said Baggies head coach Alan Irvine.

"He's a great personality, a great character and leads by example."