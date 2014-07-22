Jose Campana: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Sampdoria

From the section

Jose Campana played six games for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace midfielder Jose Campana has completed a move to Serie A side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The former Spain Under-21s player travelled to Italy at the weekend to undergo a medical.

Campana, 21, joined Palace from Spanish side Sevilla last summer and signed a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

However, in January 2014, he joined German side Nurnberg on a season-long loan after making just six appearances in the Premier League.