Emyr Huws: Wigan Athletic sign Manchester City midfielder on loan

Emyr Huws joined Manchester City from Swansea in 2009

Manchester City midfielder Emyr Huws has joined Championship side Wigan Athletic on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old earned his first senior cap for Wales in March, starting in their 3-1 win over Iceland in Cardiff.

Huws, who made his only appearance for City in their FA Cup third-round replay win against Blackburn in January, scored two goals and started 17 matches on loan at Birmingham City last term.

"He is a very exciting player," Latics boss Uwe Rosler told the club website.

"I know him after working with him during a short spell I spent at City's Academy in 2010-11 and he is clearly a very talented young player who has already broken through to the national squad, plus has played in the Championship."

Huws will return from City's US tour to join the Latics for pre-season training.

He previously had a loan spell with Northampton in League Two in the 2012-13 season, making 13 appearances in all competitions.