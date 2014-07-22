Shrewsbury Town: I'm not here for a swansong - Andy Robinson

Robinson played 195 league games for Swansea, scoring 44 goals before moving to Leeds in July 2008

Former Leeds and Tranmere winger Andy Robinson says he signed for Shrewsbury Town to be successful and not as a "swansong" to end his career.

The 34-year-old finalised a one-year deal with the League Two newcomers last week and insists Town are going places.

"I think it's going to be a good season, there's a good blend of youth and experience - now I've signed," Robinson told BBC Radio Shropshire.

The Mellon men Shrewsbury's contracted players for 2014-15: Goalkeepers: Mark Halstead, Jayson Leutwiler, Callum Burton, Harry Lewis Defenders: Dom Smith, Nat Knight-Percival, Mark Ellis, Mickey Demetriou, Jermaine Grandison, Ryan Woods, Connor Goldson, Cameron Gayle Midfielders: James Wesolowski, Dave McAllister, Aaron Wildig, Liam Lawrence, James Caton, Ashley Vincent, Andy Robinson, Jordan Clark Strikers: James Collins, Scott Vernon, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro

"I've not come here for a swansong, I'm here to win things and get better."

The Shrews were relegated last term after finishing 23rd in League One but Robinson, who has been at the club during the current pre-season, thinks they are well placed to make a serious tilt at promotion.

"The lads have got to take that on board and play with a bit of arrogance," added Robinson.

"Let's go and prove why people are tipping us, there's a squad in there that's capable of doing something this year."

Robinson joined the Shrews on the same say as former Barnsley youngster Jordan Clark, with boss Micky Mellon continuing to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

Mellon, who became manager in May,has brought in 15 new players and Robinson says the feel around the the club is vibrant.

"There's a lot of optimism around. It's really exciting to be part of it," he said.

"I've not come here not to be successful and I'm itching to get out there and be part of it."