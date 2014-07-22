Ryan Wilson: Gateshead sign former Stockport left-back

Gateshead lost in the Conference Premier play-off final last season

Gateshead have signed 21-year-old left-back Ryan Wilson on a one-year-deal.

Former Stockport County trainee Wilson, son of ex-Chelsea striker Kevin Wilson, has been training with the club during pre-season and becomes manager Gary Mills' ninth summer signing.

Mills told the club website: "Ryan has done well on trial and settled in well.

"He's been given an opportunity at Gateshead and is determined to take it. Good left-backs are a rare breed, and the way he plays will suit my team."

Wilson will now be reunited with the Heed's assistant manager Darren Caskey, with whom he worked together at former club Ilkeston.