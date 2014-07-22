Felix Magath: Fulham 'need two or three more experienced players'

Fulham boss Felix Magath has been in charge at Craven Cottage since February

Fulham manager Felix Magath says he wants to add another two or three players to his squad before the start of the new Championship season.

The recently-relegated Cottagers have already signed six players this summer, including forward Ross McCormack.

The 60-year-old German told BBC London 94.9: "We are looking for two or three experienced players.

"We have a very young squad at the moment so I think we need, for a very difficult season, some experience."

Magath continued: "I'm very happy with the attitude and ambition of the players we have.

Fulham's summer signings so far Shaun Hutchinson from Motherwell on a free transfer Kay Voser from FC Basel for an undisclosed fee Adam Taggart from Newcastle Jets for an undisclosed fee Tim Hoogland from Schalke on a free transfer Ross McCormack from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee Konstantinos Stafylidis from Bayer Leverkusen on a season long loan

"Unfortunately, we need other players and I hope we will get them here next week."

Magath also stressed his players that played at this summer's World Cup in Brazil, including Greece's Konstantinos Mitroglou and Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz, would play a part in Fulham's campaign in the Championship.

"They belong to Fulham and I am glad that they will come back," he added.

The club continue their pre-season fixtures with a friendly against DC United in Florida on Saturday.