Sylvain Marveaux: Guingamp sign Newcastle United player on loan

Sylvain Marveaux has scored only one Premier League goal for Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Sylvain Marveaux has joined French Ligue 1 club Guingamp on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old joined Newcastle on a free transfer from Rennes in June 2011 and has made 57 appearances.

However, Marveaux made only four starts for the Magpies last season and was not included in the squad that flew out to New Zealand for pre-season training.

Newcastle have signed six players this summer, including midfielders Remy Cabella,Siem de Jong and Jack Colback.