Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin leaves Bradford City

McLaughlin played in Bradford's 3-0 League Two play-off final win over Northampton in May 2013

Bradford City goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has left the club after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

The 26-year-old made 118 league appearances for the Bantams after making his debut against Chesterfield at the age of 18 in May 2009.

He came on as a substitute in their League Cup final defeat by Swansea in 2013 and helped the club to promotion to League One later that season.

The Bantams signed Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford on Monday.