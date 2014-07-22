Crewe Alexandra: Chris Atkinson becomes second summer signing
Crewe Alexandra have made midfielder Chris Atkinson their second signing of the summer, subject to FA clearance.
Atkinson, 22, has agreed a two-year contract after impressing boss Steve Davis during the club's pre-season.
He was released by Huddersfield Town last month after spending most of last season at Tranmere, where he scored three goals in 28 appearances, before a shorter spell with Bradford.
Atkinson follows Rotherham goalkeeper Scott Shearer in moving to Gresty Road.
He has made 76 Football League appearances in his career to date, scoring nine goals.