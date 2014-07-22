Bolton Wanderers: Andy Hughes arrives as player-coach

Andy Hughes started his career as a trainee at Oldham in 1996

Veteran midfielder Andy Hughes has joined Bolton Wanderers as a player-coach after leaving Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 36-year-old will work as a professional development coach with Bolton's under-21 and academy sides.

Hughes has made 547 Football League appearances, having also featured for Oldham, Reading, Norwich, Notts County, Scunthorpe and Leeds.

He played just 34 matches for the Addicks after arriving in August 2011.

Charlton won the League One title in Hughes's first season, but his campaign was ended early by an Achilles problem.

He missed most of the 2012-13 season through injury and only made eight appearances last term as the club fought off the threat of relegation.