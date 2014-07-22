Steven Caulker joins QPR from Cardiff on a four-year deal

Steven Caulker played all 38 Premier League games for Cardiff last season, scoring five goals

QPR have signed Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who only joined the Bluebirds from Tottenham last summer, has signed a four-year deal.

Caulker used to play under Harry Redknapp at White Hart Lane and is a long-term admirer of new team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

"Harry was a big factor and Rio was also a big draw," he said. "It was important for me to be back playing in the Premier League."

Caulker played all 38 Premier League games for Cardiff last season, scoring five goals as the Bluebirds were relegated to the Championship.

The centre-back was part of Redknapp's squad at Tottenham, but did not make a Premier League appearance during the manager's tenure.

"Harry was very keen for me to join and that was a big plus, knowing the manager wants you," he added.

"As for Rio, he has been a role model of mine for many years and to have the opportunity to play alongside him was something I felt I couldn't miss out on."

Caulker has made one England appearance, in November 2012, scoring in a 4-2 friendly defeat by Sweden.

QPR boss Redknapp believes he has got a player who will only improve.

"Steven is young, he's a good age and he's already a fine player - but he has so much more potential and it's a really excellent signing for the club," he said.

"He's got everything to be a top, top centre-half, so I couldn't be more pleased to have him."