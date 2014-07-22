Barnsley: James Bailey signs on free transfer from Derby County

Bailey joins Barnsley as they prepare for life in League One following relegation

James Bailey has joined Barnsley on a free transfer from Derby County.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has signed a two-year deal with the League One club, joins the Tykes having made 65 appearances for the Rams.

"I'm really pleased to sign and can't wait to get going," Bailey told the club website.

"The manager has outlined his plans and they're really exciting. I want to be a part of what he is building here and get back into the Championship."

Bailey started his career at Crewe Alexandra, featuring 55 times before moving to Derby in May 2010.

His time with the Rams included a loan spell at Coventry City during the 2012-13 season.

He becomes Barnsley's fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of former Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Hourihane, ex-Cowdenbeath striker Kane Hemmings and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Adam Davies.