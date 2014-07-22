Bojan Krkic: Stoke sign Barcelona forward on four-year deal

Bojan Krkic is the all-time highest goalscorer in Barcelona's youth system

Stoke City have signed forward Bojan Krkic from Barcelona on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Bojan, 23, made his debut for Barcelona as a 16-year-old but spent last season on loan at Ajax, scoring four times in 24 appearances for the Dutch club.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes said: "Anyone who knows European football will be aware of him as a player and the fact that he sees his future at Stoke City is really exciting."

Bojan won one cap for Spain in 2008.

Bojan's major trophies Spanish La Liga title (2009, 10, 11) Copa del Rey (2009) Champions League (2009, 11) Dutch Eredivisie title (2014)

He has not played for Barcelona since re-signing in 2013 after two years at Roma and has also been on loan at Milan.

Hughes added: "He's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and we're pleased to be able to offer him that platform."

Bojan was the all-time highest scorer in the Barca youth system, scoring more than 400 goals at La Masia. He went on to score 26 goals for the first team between 2007 and 2011.

Stoke have already signed Phil Bardsley,Steve Sidwell,Mame Biram Diouf and Dionatan Teixeira this summer.