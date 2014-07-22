Jack Hunt: Nottingham Forest take Crystal Palace defender on loan

Hunt played in Barnsley's 1-0 home win over Forest in Mach

Nottingham Forest have signed Crystal Palace defender Jack Hunt on loan until the end of the year.

The 23-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Huddersfield before joining Palace in September 2013.

However, he subsequently suffered an ankle injury and has yet to play a first-team game for the London club.

Hunt spent the end of last season on loan at Barnsley, and made nine starts from 11 appearances in their unsuccessful fight against relegation.

He is the sixth new face at the City Ground following the arrival of forwards Matty Fryatt and Lars Veldwijk, and defenders Louis Laing, Roger Riera and Michael Mancienne.