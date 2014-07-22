Steven Gerrard: Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers hails decision

Gerrard will be at his optimum levels for Liverpool after his international retirement, according to Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says Steven Gerrard's international retirement is "great" for the club.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who captained England to a World Cup group-stage exit, quit the national team this week after 114 caps.

"Liverpool is everything to him and no doubt missing international football will make him fresher," Rodgers said.

"He will be ready to be at optimum levels, so for us at Liverpool it is great."

Gerrard said it was too much physically to play international and club football, with Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

Rodgers added: "I spent a lot of time talking to him about it because I know how much it meant to him to captain his country."