Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton are set to launch a second bid for Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster after having an initial offer turned down.Daily Echo

Kilmarnock trialist Martin has been with Motherwell, Leeds Utd, Ayr Utd, Crewe and Aldershot.

Dundee United have rejected an improved £2m-plus offer from Hull City for Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson, but Tigers manager Steve Bruce has not given up on signing the 20-year-old. The Sun (print edition)

Ross County are in talks with Parma about a loan deal for left-back Uros Celcer after the 25-year-old Slovenian set up one of the Scottish Premiership side's goals in a 4-0 friendly win over Clachnacuddin. Daily Mail (print edition)

New Ross County signing Tim Dreesen, now 27, was a coveted prospect as a teenager and commanded a £1.3m move from Lierse to Club Brugges in 2006 as the defender was hailed as part of Belgium's "golden generation". Daily Record (print edition)

Kilmarnock have handed a trial to former Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Alan Martin after the 25-year-old was released by Aldershot. Daily Express (print edition)

Kenya want former Kilmarnock and Hibernian manager Bobby Williamson, who was in charge of Uganda from 2008 until 2013, as their new head coach. Daily Express (print edition)

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is set to reveal his true feelings about David Moyes' 10-month reign at the club in an updated autobiography to be released later this year. Daily Express

German television channel sportdigital will broadcast the coming SPFL Premiership season after recovering the broadcast rights one year after they were relinquished. The Herald

OTHER GOSSIP

Hundreds of tickets for the centrepiece opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games remain on sale - just hours before the Queen is due to launch the event. The Scotsman

Glasgow 2014's opening ceremony will fire the starting gun on a revolution in global fundraising for needy kids with an unprecedented collaboration between organisers and children's charity Unicef attempting to raise millions of pounds by reaching out to a television audience of one billion people. Daily Record

Workers and Glasgow City Council, Scotland's largest, are on a collision course amid a threat of court action to stop potential protests over Commonwealth Games bonus payments. The Herald

Australia's swimming team fears a gastro outbreak after quarantining one of their leading swimmers with the symptoms of the norovirus that has ripped through more than 50 staff at the Commonwealth Games athletes' village in Glasgow. Courier-Mail

Six-times Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt says he is ready to put on a good show in the sprint relay at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from minor foot surgery and a hamstring injury.The Scotsman