Alloa Athletic sign Adam Asghar after Motherwell exit

Alloa Athletic have signed Adam Asghar after the midfielder released by Motherwell impressed manager Barry Smith while on trial.

The 19-year-old product of the Fir Park youth system failed to make a first-team appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.

He returns to Scotland's second tier having spent a loan spell with Dumbarton during season 2012-13.

Asghar becomes Smith's sixth signing of the summer.

Greig Spence, the 22-year-old who began his career with Celtic, has switched from Championship rivals Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Liam Buchanan takes the step back up the leagues after the former Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle 29-year-old spent last season with East Fife.

Released Dundee goalkeeper John Gibson has also signed on at Recreation Park, as have former Stranraer defender Mark Docherty and striker David Weaterston, who helped Stirling Albion win promotion from League Two last season.