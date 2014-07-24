Exeter City come from behind to win second game in Brazil

The two sides walk out at the start of the match

Exeter won the second game of their Brazil tour as two late goals saw them beat third-tier side Tupi 2-1.

City started the brighter, but keeper Christy Pym had to have his wits about him to keep out two long-range efforts.

He also saved from an Ewerton Maradona free-kick just after the interval, but Maranha stabbed Tupi ahead on the hour.

Exeter came under severe pressure but levelled when Jimmy Keohane converted Ollie Watkins' cross and Danny Coles headed the winner in the final minute.

Manager Paul Tisdale was delighted with the way his side fought back from a goal down.

"To win the game is really pleasing. They were very strong and physical and we stood up very well and most players considerable parts of the game," he said.

The victory meant that in only his third game since succeeding Danny Coles as captain, Scot Bennett was able to go and receive a trophy.

"It's brilliant to keep picking them up and hopefully we can go on and win (the next game) on Friday," he said.

"They came out and pressed us high and we were struggling with that in the first half, but in the second half we came out with a game plan to sit a little bit deeper and counterattack and we've done that.

"It's always nice to come from behind and hopefully we can do that if we need to in the season."

Exeter drew 0-0 with Fluminense Under-23s on Sunday, the first game of their Brazilian tour.