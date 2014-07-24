Fraizer Campbell: Crystal Palace sign Cardiff striker

Campbell scored nine goals for Cardiff City last season

Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace on a three-year contract.

The London side triggered the forward's release clause at Cardiff, believed to be around £900,000, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.

However, Campbell, 26, has decided to join the Eagles and bring to an end an 18-month stint in south Wales.

The fee for the one-time England international, who scored nine goals as Cardiff were relegated last season, could rise to close to £1m.

Palace have so far been quiet in the transfer market following their impressive return to the Premier League last season, with Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Kettings the only permanent arrival.

Newly-promoted Leicester are looking to bolster their strike force ahead of their return to the top flight, and have already secured Brighton forward Leonardo Ulloa for £8m.