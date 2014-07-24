Fraizer Campbell: Crystal Palace sign Cardiff striker

Fraizer Campbell has moved from Cardiff City to Crystal Palace
Campbell scored nine goals for Cardiff City last season

Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace on a three-year contract.

The London side triggered the forward's release clause at Cardiff, believed to be around £900,000, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.

However, Campbell, 26, has decided to join the Eagles and bring to an end an 18-month stint in south Wales.

The fee for the one-time England international, who scored nine goals as Cardiff were relegated last season, could rise to close to £1m.

Palace have so far been quiet in the transfer market following their impressive return to the Premier League last season, with Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Kettings the only permanent arrival.

Newly-promoted Leicester are looking to bolster their strike force ahead of their return to the top flight, and have already secured Brighton forward Leonardo Ulloa for £8m.

