Luton Town: Steve McNulty signs new two-year deal

McNulty made 20 appearances for Luton in the 2012-13 season after arriving from Fleetwood

Defender Steve McNulty has signed a fresh two-year contract with League Two newcomers Luton Town.

The 30-year-old featured 47 times in all competitions last term as the Hatters won promotion to the Football League as Conference Premier champions.

McNulty, who moved to Luton in January 2013 from Fleetwood Town, was named the club's Player of the Year last term.

"His performances last season at centre-half were colossal," said Hatters manager John Still.

"I'm hoping for much more of the same from him next season and beyond."

McNulty's only goal last season, a spectacular volley against Southport, was voted goal of the season by Luton Town Supporters' Club.