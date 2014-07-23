Josh Lelan: Derby County defender joins Swindon Town

Lelan has yet to make a first-team appearance for parent club Derby

Swindon Town have signed defender Josh Lelan on a month-long youth loan from Championship side Derby.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the Rams' academy system but has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

He was loaned to Conference Premier outfit Gateshead last season, and played four games.

Swindon have been in the market for a defender following the departure of Troy Archibald-Henville to Carlisle.

It is also thought Darren Ward will not be in Mark Cooper's plans for the forthcoming League One season.

Town confirmed earlier this month that they had also entered talks with Southampton to bring back defender Jack Stephens on loan.