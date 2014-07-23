Plymouth Argyle: Oliver Norburn aims to repay John Sheridan faith

Norburn scored one goal in 22 appearances for Bristol Rovers last season

New Plymouth Argyle signing Oliver Norburn says he wants to repay the faith that manager John Sheridan has shown in him.

The 21-year-old having been with the Pilgrims on trial after his release by Bristol Rovers in April.

"I believe in my ability so I came down here and gave it everything," he said.

"I've signed now and I'm going to give 110% week in, week out and repay the gaffer for showing faith in me."

Norburn was Plymouth's eighth signing of the summer and replaces captain Conor Hourihane, who left the club for Barnsley last month.

"I've played a few games at Bristol but now I'm a Plymouth player and I want to do my best for the club," he told BBC Radio Devon. "I like to dictate play, get on the ball and play forward.

"I know a few of the lads through previous clubs so I came down and settled in pretty easily.

"We've got a good set of lads and hopefully it's going to be a big year for us all."