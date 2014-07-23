Rochdale: Scott Hogan money 'to safeguard future of club'

Keith Hill's Rochdale begin the 2014-15 season against Peterborough on 9 August

Rochdale manager Keith Hill says the money from the sale of striker Scott Hogan to Brentford will not be used to recruit new players.

Championship side Brentford have paid an undisclosed fee for Hogan, who scored 19 goals last season as Dale were promoted from League Two.

"That, for me, should go into the bank to safeguard the future of the football club," Hill told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I don't want any of it and I won't ask for any of it."

Scott Hogan scored 19 goals for Rochdale last season, including two hat-tricks

Former Rochdale trainee Hogan, 22, rebuilt his career in non-league football before returning to Spotland in the summer of 2013, and his goals were crucial to Dale securing automatic promotion.

"With respect to recruiting, the obvious position is to replace Scott," said Hill. "I may need two players.

"I'm open-minded about some of the players that will become available over the next two or three weeks. They're on trial at other clubs higher up the footballing spectrum at the moment and they will become available.

"I've witnessed it and benefitted in past times as a result of that."