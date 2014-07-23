Harry Lennon: Cambridge United sign Charlton defender on loan
Charlton defender Harry Lennon has joined League Two newcomers Cambridge United on a six-month loan deal.
The 19-year-old Addicks academy graduate made his senior debut in Charlton's FA Cup fourth-round victory against Huddersfield in January.
Lennon went on to make two further senior appearances, earning his first start against Doncaster in the league.
"Harry is 6ft 2in, left-footed and quick," said U's director of football Jez George
"Our chief scout, Ben Strang, has watched Harry on several occasions for Charlton's U21s and has always been impressed."