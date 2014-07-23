Harry Lennon: Cambridge United sign Charlton defender on loan

From the section

Harry Lennon made the last of his three senior appearances for Charlton so far against Wigan Athletic in February

Charlton defender Harry Lennon has joined League Two newcomers Cambridge United on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old Addicks academy graduate made his senior debut in Charlton's FA Cup fourth-round victory against Huddersfield in January.

Lennon went on to make two further senior appearances, earning his first start against Doncaster in the league.

"Harry is 6ft 2in, left-footed and quick," said U's director of football Jez George

"Our chief scout, Ben Strang, has watched Harry on several occasions for Charlton's U21s and has always been impressed."