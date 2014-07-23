Graham Kavanagh pleased by Carlisle United spirit

Kavanagh's Carlisle side lost 1-0 in a friendly against his former club Sunderland

Manager Graham Kavanagh has said there is a positivity about the Carlisle United squad that bodes well for hopes of an immediate return to League One.

Kavanagh has made changes to both the playing and coaching staff this summer, with 11 players released after relegation to the bottom tier.

Assistant Davie Irons has also left but contrastingly there have been eight new signings arrive at Brunton Park.

"It doesn't feel like a relegated team," Kavanagh told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"That's vitally important for what we're hopefully going out to achieve this season."

The Cumbrians have already begun their preparations for the forthcoming season with friendlies against Southampton U21s, Penrith, Barrow and Sunderland, since they returned to training in early July.

This summer marks former Republic of Ireland international Kavanagh's first full pre-season campaign since he replaced Greg Abbott as manager last September.

"It's lovely to work with the group," he added. "There have been a few instances in training that have made me really believe in this group.

"It seems like the team spirit and the camaraderie has gelled very quickly, they work well and they're committed and honest."