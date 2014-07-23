Jon McLaughlin: Burton Albion sign ex-Bradford goalkeeper

McLaughlin played 48 games for League One side Bradford last season and appeared in the 2013 League Cup final

Burton Albion have signed former Bradford City goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old appeared in all 46 games for the Bantams in League One last season, but left this week after failing to agree a new contract.

Brewers manager Gary Rowett said: "He's played over a hundred games for Bradford and he was as good as any other goalkeeper in the division."

McLaughlin joined Bradford from non-league and made his debut in 2009.

He appeared as a substitute in the League Cup final defeat against Swansea City in 2013 and was part of the squad that won promotion to League One that season.

The Scot will battle for a first-team place with Dean Lyness next season.