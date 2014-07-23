Doncaster Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens expects to leave

Wellens helped the club win promotion from League One in his first spell

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens says he expects to leave the League One club.

The 34-year-old returned to the Keepmoat Stadium side last summer and made 37 league appearances.

However, after the protracted takeover by One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and John Ryan collapsed last week, Wellens does not see a future for himself with Paul Dickov's side.

"It is probably the end for me and the club," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's disappointing really because I showed my loyalty by coming back here last summer when I had other options.

Louis Tomlinson tweeted that he was 'gutted' that his takeover of the club had fallen through

"I agreed to stay more or less straight after the season finished even though I didn't want to play in League One because I thought they could have a good go.

"It looks like the budget is going to be cut again so it is hard to see the lads who have been on trial staying and how the club will challenge."

BBC Radio Leeds understands that Huddersfield Town are interested in signing the former Blackpool and Leicester City man.

Rovers, who were relegated from the Championship on the final day of last season, are yet to sign any players this summer.

Wellens fears Dickov will be forced to play a team mainly made up of youth players.

"I would imagine that the club will have to put faith in the younger players," he added.

"That would be great generally but you don't want that to hit their confidence and I don't think they have the type of lads who can come in and play at this level week-in and week-out.

"The club needs to get stabilised if it is going to move forward."