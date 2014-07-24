Plymouth Argyle: Curtis Nelson will be a 'great leader'
Plymouth Argyle's Peter Hartley says fellow defender Curtis Nelson will be a "great leader" for the club.
Nelson has been given the role of Argyle captain following
"Without a doubt he's going to be a great leader," Hartley, who told BBC Radio Devon.
"To be 21-years-old and to be captain of such a big club it's credit to the lad's character as a player."
Nelson, who can play at centre-back and full-back, and has played 143 games for the club, scoring five goals.
He made his debut at the start of the 2010-11 season as a 17-year-old and has seen the club go through two relegations and administration, before being in October 2011.
"No-one deserves it more than Curtis," Hartley added.
"I have no doubt that he'll lead us to a very successful season."