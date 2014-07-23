Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel wanted by Galatasaray

Gary Medel heads the ball during Chile's World Cup match against Brazil. He made 34 appearances for Cardiff last season.

Galatasaray have entered the race to sign Cardiff City's Chilean star Gary Medel.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been already heavily linked with Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

Now the Turkish club have made the approach for Medel who is in Chile recovering from a groin injury.

Medel, a record £11m signing from Seville in 2013, has been expected to move following Cardiff's relegation from the Premier League.

But he does not have a relegation trigger clause in his contract and Cardiff are want around £10m for the player.

Bluebirds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier in July the club have received enquiries for the player.

Medel shone as part of the defence which helped Chile to the last 16 of the World Cup, where they lost on penalties to Brazil.

He featured in midfield for Cardiff last season prompting former Cardiff player Andy Legg to say the Bluebirds played Medel out of position.

The interest in Medel comes after QPR have signed Bluebirds defender Steven Caulker for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

And the club have also accepted bids from Leicester City and Crystal Palace for striker Fraizer Campbell.