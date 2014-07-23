Andy Carroll: West Ham striker to sit out rest of pre-season tour

Carroll cored two league goals for West Ham last season

West Ham striker Andy Carroll will sit out the club's pre-season tour of New Zealand after suffering a sore ankle.

Carroll missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Wellington Phoenix and will not be considered for the match against Sydney FC in Wellington on Saturday.

A statement on the club's website said that Carroll would "receive intensive treatment to ensure he is fit for the start of the season".

The problem is unrelated to the heel injury Carroll had last season.

The 25-year-old missed the majority of 2013-14, managing just 15 league appearances and also failed to force his way into England's World Cup squad.

New signing Mauro Zarate scored his first goal for the club as they slipped to defeat in their opening tour fixture.