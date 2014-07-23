Barnsley sign striker Sam Winnall and goalkeeper Ross Turnbull

Winnall and Turnbull bring Barnsley's summer signings up to six

Barnsley have signed Scunthorpe striker Sam Winnall for an undisclosed fee and free agent goalkeeper Ross Turnbull.

Winnall, 23, scored 23 goals in 49 appearances last season as the Iron won promotion from League Two and has agreed a three-year contract.

Turnbull, 29, who has signed a two-year deal, spent last season with Doncaster, making 28 league appearances.

He told the club website: "As soon I knew Barnsley were interested, I wanted to sign."

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann revealed earlier this month that the club had offered Winnall a new deal after interest from MK Dons.

Winnall started his career with hometown side Wolverhampton Wanderers but made just one appearance for the club, starting in the League Cup win over Southend in August 2010.

He spent time on loan with Burton Albion, Hereford, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Shrewsbury before joining the Iron last summer.

The duo bring the Tykes additions this week to three after midfielder James Bailey arrived from Derby County on Tuesday.