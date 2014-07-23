Fulham sign Thomas Eisfeld from Arsenal and Adil Chihi

Thomas Esifeld scored for Arsenal against West Brom in last season's League Cup

Fulham have signed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Eisfeld and free agent Morocco international winger Adil Chihi.

German Eisfeld, 21, has joined for an undisclosed fee, having made just two appearances for the Gunners in the League Cup since arriving from Borussia Dortmund's academy in 2012.

He has agreed a two-year deal while Chihi, 26, signed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Chihi was on trial at Fulham after leaving German side FC Cologne in June.

The Dusseldorf-born wide-man played his entire senior career with Cologne, making more than 130 appearances since 2005, and earned the first of his two international caps in 2008.

He is Felix Magath's eighth signing since Fulham were relegated from the Premier League.